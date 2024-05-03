Chris Pine Reveals His Salary for 'Princess Diaries 2,' Which He Said Was Life-Changing

Chris Pine is opening up about his life-changing salary from The Princess Diaries 2, which actually was very tiny compared to what he’s making now.

The 43-year-old actor opened up for an interview on Sunday Today and a preview clip was just released.

Chris played Nicholas Devereaux in the 2004 film The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement opposite Anne Hathaway. He talked about the moment he learned he landed the role.

“It was the height of summer and I was getting off at Magnolia. I was on my little Verizon tiny little flip phone, my silver one and I got a call from my agents that I booked the job,” he said. “I pulled over onto the side of the freeway and they said, ‘You’re getting paid $65,000,’ And it was like they had just told me I’d made $50 million. It was absolutely Earth-shattering.”

“I got that $65,000 and I just remember distinctly knowing in that moment that my life had changed somehow, even though $60,000 at the end of the day turned out to be about $15,000,” he added with a laugh. “That lasted no time at all.”

“And I owed my parents rent money. But that is a wild feeling. I’ll never forget that,” he said.

