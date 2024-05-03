Chrissy Teigen, Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Shayk Dress to Impress at King's Trust Gala 2024

The stars ate hitting the red carpet in New York City!

Chrissy Teigen joined Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Shayk, and more stars at the King’s Trust 2024 Global Gala on Thursday evening (May 2) held at Cipriani South Street in NYC.

48 years ago, King Charles founded The Trust, which helps “thousands of young people every day who are facing tremendous hardships, from unemployment to social exclusion, poverty, mental health issues, disability, and abuse. Without the right help, they would struggle to move forward in education or employment, and consequently become increasingly at risk of poverty, ill health, and exploitation in their adult lives.”

We have now compiled photos of the stars in attendance so that you could see what everyone is wearing!

Head inside to see the celebs arriving at the event…

Keep scrolling to see the stars in attendance…

Ashley Graham FYI: Ashley is wearing Suzanne Kalan jewelry and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Christine Centenera

Dominic West

Emily Ratajkowski

Helena Christensen

Imaan Hammam

Irina Shayk

Iris Law

Joan Smalls FYI: Joan is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana dress and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Kate Beckinsale FYI: Kate is wearing a Bronx and Banco dress.

Kate Moss FYI: Kate is wearing A La Vieille Russie jewelry.

Laverne Cox

Lionel Richie & girlfriend Lisa Parigi

Michaela Jae Rodriguez

Paloma Elsesser

New England Patriots CEO Robert Kraft & wife Dana Blumberg

Sam Smith

Teyana Taylor

Click through the gallery for even more photos of the stars at the event…