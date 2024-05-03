Top Stories
'Emily in Paris' Season 4 News: Two-Part Release Dates Revealed, Returning Cast Members Confirmed

'Emily in Paris' Season 4 News: Two-Part Release Dates Revealed, Returning Cast Members Confirmed

Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Fan Suggesting She Become a Lesbian

Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Fan Suggesting She Become a Lesbian

Claire Foy Keeps Close to Boyfriend Charlie Cunningham During Rare Outing in London

Claire Foy Keeps Close to Boyfriend Charlie Cunningham During Rare Outing in London

4 Celebrities Skipping Met Gala 2024, Plus 2 Who Aren't Invited

4 Celebrities Skipping Met Gala 2024, Plus 2 Who Aren't Invited

May 03, 2024 at 1:47 pm
By JJ Staff

Chrissy Teigen, Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Shayk Dress to Impress at King's Trust Gala 2024

Chrissy Teigen, Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Shayk Dress to Impress at King's Trust Gala 2024

The stars ate hitting the red carpet in New York City!

Chrissy Teigen joined Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Shayk, and more stars at the King’s Trust 2024 Global Gala on Thursday evening (May 2) held at Cipriani South Street in NYC.

48 years ago, King Charles founded The Trust, which helps “thousands of young people every day who are facing tremendous hardships, from unemployment to social exclusion, poverty, mental health issues, disability, and abuse. Without the right help, they would struggle to move forward in education or employment, and consequently become increasingly at risk of poverty, ill health, and exploitation in their adult lives.”

We have now compiled photos of the stars in attendance so that you could see what everyone is wearing!

Head inside to see the celebs arriving at the event…
Keep scrolling to see the stars in attendance…

kings trust

Ashley Graham

FYI: Ashley is wearing Suzanne Kalan jewelry and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

kings trust

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

kings trust

Christine Centenera

kings trust

Dominic West

kings trust

Emily Ratajkowski

kings trust

Helena Christensen

kings trust

Imaan Hammam

kings trust

Irina Shayk

kings trust

Iris Law

kings trust

Joan Smalls

FYI: Joan is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana dress and Jimmy Choo shoes.

kings trust

Kate Beckinsale

FYI: Kate is wearing a Bronx and Banco dress.

kings trust

Kate Moss

FYI: Kate is wearing A La Vieille Russie jewelry.

kings trust

Laverne Cox

kings trust

Lionel Richie & girlfriend Lisa Parigi

kings trust

Michaela Jae Rodriguez

kings trust

Paloma Elsesser

kings trust

New England Patriots CEO Robert Kraft & wife Dana Blumberg

kings trust

Sam Smith

kings trust

Teyana Taylor

Click through the gallery for even more photos of the stars at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
all the guests at kings trust gala 01
all the guests at kings trust gala 02
all the guests at kings trust gala 03
all the guests at kings trust gala 04
all the guests at kings trust gala 05
all the guests at kings trust gala 06
all the guests at kings trust gala 07
all the guests at kings trust gala 08
all the guests at kings trust gala 09
all the guests at kings trust gala 10
all the guests at kings trust gala 11
all the guests at kings trust gala 12
all the guests at kings trust gala 13
all the guests at kings trust gala 14
all the guests at kings trust gala 15
all the guests at kings trust gala 16
all the guests at kings trust gala 17
all the guests at kings trust gala 18
all the guests at kings trust gala 19
all the guests at kings trust gala 20
all the guests at kings trust gala 21
all the guests at kings trust gala 22
all the guests at kings trust gala 23
all the guests at kings trust gala 24
all the guests at kings trust gala 25
all the guests at kings trust gala 26
all the guests at kings trust gala 27
all the guests at kings trust gala 28
all the guests at kings trust gala 29
all the guests at kings trust gala 30
all the guests at kings trust gala 31
all the guests at kings trust gala 32
all the guests at kings trust gala 33
all the guests at kings trust gala 34
all the guests at kings trust gala 35
all the guests at kings trust gala 36
all the guests at kings trust gala 37
all the guests at kings trust gala 38
all the guests at kings trust gala 39
all the guests at kings trust gala 40
all the guests at kings trust gala 41
all the guests at kings trust gala 42
all the guests at kings trust gala 43
all the guests at kings trust gala 44
all the guests at kings trust gala 45
all the guests at kings trust gala 46
all the guests at kings trust gala 47

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Ashley Graham, Chrissy Teigen, Christine Centenera, dana blumberg, Dominic West, Emily Ratajkowski, Extended, Helena Christensen, Imaan Hammam, Irina Shayk, Iris Law, John Legend, Kate Beckinsale, Kate Moss, Laverne Cox, Lionel Richie, Lisa Parigi, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Paloma Elsesser, Robert Kraft, Sam Smith, Teyana Taylor