Claire Foy Keeps Close to Boyfriend Charlie Cunningham During Rare Outing in London

Claire Foy is enjoying a day out with her boyfriend!

The 40-year-old The Crown actress kept close to Charlie Cunningham as they went for a walk together on Tuesday afternoon (April 30) in London, England.

For their outing, Claire wore a black, long-sleeved top with cream-colored pants while the singer-songwriter wore an unbuttoned blue shirt over a white T-shirt paired with jeans.

It’s unclear how long Claire and Charlie have been dating, but they were first spotted together in July 2023, according to the Daily Mail.

The following month, they were seen enjoying a day at the park together.

