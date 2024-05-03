'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 2 Premiere Date Revealed, Cast Changes Include a New Star & a Surprising Exit

Paramount+ is getting fans ready for the second season of Criminal Minds: Evolution and the premiere date was just announced!

Season one of the revival show debuted in November 2022 and the season finished airing back in February 2023. Paget Brewster confirmed on Twitter that the second season began filming in January 2024.

The revival series follows “the FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers [as they] come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time.”

Season two begins streaming on Thursday, June 6 with a two-episode premiere followed by new episodes every week.

