'Doctor Strange' Director Reveals Why Joaquin Phoenix Ended Up Not Cast as MCU Character

The director of the first Doctor Strange movie is opening up about almost casting Joaquin Phoenix in the titular role.

The actor had been in early talks to bring the Marvel character to life, but months later it was revealed those talks were “dead.”

Of course, the role ended up going to Benedict Cumberbatch, who director Scott Derrickson was his first choice and he met with other actors after not thinking he would be able to get him.

Now, after Doctor Strange’s two solo movies and several appearances in the MCU, Scott is revealing why Joaquin never landed the role.

“Well, all I’ll say is I spent some time with him. I spent a couple of long afternoons with him and really was really impressed with him personally and his thought process. This is what I’ll say: I think he was giving, I think he was opening his mind to the possibility. I think he was investigating the possibility,” Scott told Slash Film.

“I met with a bunch of actors, and Joaquin was the one that I spent the most time with. As we continued to talk, it became clear to me that Joaquin didn’t really belong in that movie and probably never belonged in the MCU,” he continued. “He’s a very specific guy with very specific goals as an actor, and a very specific way of performing. I think it became clear to both of us that this might not be a good fit, really is what it came down to.”

“So after giving that a shot — we didn’t have a script, either. Keep that in mind. I think what he was very nervous about was he’d be committing to multiple movies, which is not the kind of thing he’s ever done,” Scott added.

Ryan Gosling was another actor who reportedly took meetings for the role.

Scott also confirmed that after talking to Marvel boss Kevin Feige, they moved the date for Doctor Strange so they could cast Benedict to portray the character, and his casting was confirmed in December 2014.

Years later, Joaquin did end up taking a role playing a DC Comics villain, The Joker. His second movie, Joker: Folie à Deux, is set to hit theaters later this year. Check out the trailer!