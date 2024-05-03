Ellen Pompeo & Mark Duplass Film Car Crash Scene for New Hulu Series 'Orphan'

Ellen Pompeo is filming a dramatic scene for her upcoming project.

The 54-year-old actress looked frazzled while getting out of a minivan with her on-screen kids while filming scenes for the upcoming Hulu limited series Orphan on Friday morning (May 3) in Los Angeles.

Ellen‘s on-screen husband Mark Duplass rushed over to the scene to make sure everyone was safe after the crash.

Based on a true story, Orphan follows “a Midwestern couple adopts what they believe is an 8-year-old girl with a rare form of dwarfism. But as they begin to raise her alongside their three biological children, they slowly start to believe she may not be who she says she is. As they question her story, they’re confronted with hard questions of their own about the lengths they’re willing to go to defend themselves, falling into a battle that’s fought in the tabloids, the courtroom, and ultimately their marriage,” according to Variety.

It was announced in late 2022 that Ellen was taking a major step back from Grey’s Anatomy to work on the new Hulu project.

In an interview from last year, Ellen explained why she can’t watch early Grey’s seasons with her kids.

