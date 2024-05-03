'Emily in Paris' Season 4 News: Two-Part Release Dates Revealed, Returning Cast Members Confirmed

Emily in Paris is returning for season four this summer and Netflix just dropped some big news about the upcoming episodes.

The fourth season will be split into two 5-episode parts with Part 1 premiering on August 15, 2024 followed by Part 2 on September 12, 2024.

Lily Collins will of course be back for the new season, but we’ve also learned who else is confirmed to be back. New set photos have also revealed some details about the potential love interest for Emily this year.

Here is season four’s official synopsis: “After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie’s worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed. At work, Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shakeups. Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run dry, they’re forced to get thrifty. Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of.”

Browse through the slideshow to see who is expected to return, and who isn’t…