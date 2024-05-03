Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals the DM She Got From Joe Jonas

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is enjoying her tour around Los Angeles and she’s opening up about a DM she received from Joe Jonas!

The 32-year-old The Act subject went on the TMZ Tour on Thursday (May 2) during her trip to Los Angeles.

While on the bus and seeing the sights of L.A., the news outlet asked Gypsy some questions about her celebrity interactions. She revealed she got a DM from Joe back in January.

“Back in January when I was in New York, Joe had DM’ed me and was like, ‘Hey, I’m having a party tonight. Do you want to come out?’ And I was like, ‘Unfortunately I can’t make it because I went back to Louisiana. I’m home now, but in the future, sure!’” she said.

Gypsy was asked if Joe gave her any encouragement and she said he just invited her to the party.

In terms of other celebs who have messaged her, Gypsy teased that we’ll hear about the best one soon, but she said one of the other great interactions has been with Elizabeth Smart.

After the TMZ Tour, Gypsy had dinner with her step-mom at Sur restaurant.

Gypsy just shared a big update about her love life.