Harry Jowsey Says He Never Dated Rylee Arnold, Had a Secret Girlfriend During 'DWTS'

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold had incredible chemistry during their time together on Dancing With the Stars, but no, they were not dating in real life.

In the first episode of his new podcast Boyfriend Material, Harry talked about the rumors that he was dating Rylee.

Harry actually revealed that he had a secret girlfriend during DWTS and he set boundaries with Rylee from the beginning.

Keep reading to find out more…

“What if told you I was actually in a secret relationship at the start of Dancing With the Stars all those edits and all that stuff kind of brought me and my girlfriend at the time apart,” Harry said (via Us Weekly).

About Rylee, he said, “Obviously, she was so sweet. But remember, guys, I had a secret girlfriend at the time, so I wasn’t even thinking about that. I was on my good boy behavior.”

“Rylee has seen me break down in the middle of practice,” he said. “She’s seen me at my best and my absolute worst. So, I think at those moments, you really bond with someone, especially when you go through stuff like that. We really started to get close when we shared what’s going on in our personal relationships.”

Harry added, “I’m sorry if this answer breaks some hearts, but I’m here to confirm once and for all, Rylee and I have never been [in] any type of relationship. We never leaned into it. We never were putting on an act or anything like that. It was just organic. What you saw is kind of how it was. That was just amazing love and amazing friendship, and just an amazing bond that we had together.”

This is all a big change from the comments that Harry made four months ago.

Check out the list of real-life couples made in the ballroom on DWTS.