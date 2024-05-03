Highest Paid Formula 1 Drivers Revealed - Find Out How Much The Drivers Make in 2024!

F1 is one of the most popular motorsports in the world!

With that, means there are a lot of opportunities for the Formula 1 drivers to make a lot of money, from their driver salary to endorsement deals and more.

Top drivers like Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, who have been the only two drivers championship winners since 2017, often earn the most thanks to their success on the track and their ability to amass sponsors and fans. Their performance, experience, and marketability, are important factors as well.

Driver salaries in F1 are typically negotiated between the driver and their team, with many contracts lasting multiple years.

On top of a base salary, drivers may also receive bonuses for podium finishes or championship wins, as well as incentives for attracting sponsors or improving the team’s performance.

Exact details of driver contracts are often kept confidential, but a report has revealed how much the top drivers are actually making this season.

