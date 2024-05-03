How to Stream Dua Lipa's 'Radical Optimism' Album for Free, Plus Download Links Available!

Dua Lipa‘s third studio album has arrived!

Radical Optimism is packed with hits like “Illusion,” “Training Season,” and “Houdini,” as well as eight more tracks.

“I wrote this album during my singledom,” Dua said in a statement. “I always came into the studio with some funny story, and they all inspired different songs. There’s a looseness and an honesty that I hadn’t had before.”

Dua describes Radical Optimism as “psychedelic pop” noting that “there are musical breaks and a mix of different sounds, and when you listen to it with your eyes closed, it opens up a very visual world.”

You can catch Dua performing her new songs on Saturday Night Live when she pulls double duty as host and musical guest on Saturday, May 4.

