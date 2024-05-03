Hugh Jackman & Jodie Comer to Star in New 'Robin Hood' Movie

Hugh Jackman and Jodie Comer are teaming up for a new adaptation of Robin Hood!

The two actors will star in the film The Death of Robin Hood, according to Deadline.

The movie is being described as “a darker reimagining of the classic Robin Hood tale. Set of its time, the film will see the title character grappling with his past after a life of crime and murder, a battleworn loner who finds himself gravely injured and in the hands of a mysterious woman who offers him a chance at salvation.”

Michael Sarnoski, who previously made Pig and the upcoming A Quiet Place: Day One, will write and direct the movie.

“It has been an incredible opportunity to reinvent and freshly innovate the story we all know of Robin Hood,” Michael said in a statement. “Securing the perfect cast to transform the script to screen was essential. I could not be more thrilled and trusting in Hugh and Jodie to bring this story to life in a powerful and meaningful way.”

Production will begin in February 2025.

Pictured inside: Hugh speaking on stage during an appearance at Global Citizen NOW 2024 on Thursday (May 2) at Spring Studios in New York City.