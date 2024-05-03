Top Stories
'Emily in Paris' Season 4 News: Two-Part Release Dates Revealed, Returning Cast Members Confirmed

'Emily in Paris' Season 4 News: Two-Part Release Dates Revealed, Returning Cast Members Confirmed

Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Fan Suggesting She Become a Lesbian

Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Fan Suggesting She Become a Lesbian

Claire Foy Keeps Close to Boyfriend Charlie Cunningham During Rare Outing in London

Claire Foy Keeps Close to Boyfriend Charlie Cunningham During Rare Outing in London

4 Celebrities Skipping Met Gala 2024, Plus 2 Who Aren't Invited

4 Celebrities Skipping Met Gala 2024, Plus 2 Who Aren't Invited

May 03, 2024 at 2:56 pm
By JJ Staff

Hugh Jackman & Jodie Comer to Star in New 'Robin Hood' Movie

Hugh Jackman & Jodie Comer to Star in New 'Robin Hood' Movie

Hugh Jackman and Jodie Comer are teaming up for a new adaptation of Robin Hood!

The two actors will star in the film The Death of Robin Hood, according to Deadline.

The movie is being described as “a darker reimagining of the classic Robin Hood tale. Set of its time, the film will see the title character grappling with his past after a life of crime and murder, a battleworn loner who finds himself gravely injured and in the hands of a mysterious woman who offers him a chance at salvation.”

Michael Sarnoski, who previously made Pig and the upcoming A Quiet Place: Day One, will write and direct the movie.

“It has been an incredible opportunity to reinvent and freshly innovate the story we all know of Robin Hood,” Michael said in a statement. “Securing the perfect cast to transform the script to screen was essential. I could not be more thrilled and trusting in Hugh and Jodie to bring this story to life in a powerful and meaningful way.”

Production will begin in February 2025.

Pictured inside: Hugh speaking on stage during an appearance at Global Citizen NOW 2024 on Thursday (May 2) at Spring Studios in New York City.

Just Jared on Facebook
hugh jackman global citizen event 01
hugh jackman global citizen event 02
hugh jackman global citizen event 03
hugh jackman global citizen event 04
hugh jackman global citizen event 05
hugh jackman global citizen event 06
hugh jackman global citizen event 07
hugh jackman global citizen event 08
hugh jackman global citizen event 09
hugh jackman global citizen event 10
hugh jackman global citizen event 11
hugh jackman global citizen event 12
hugh jackman global citizen event 13
hugh jackman global citizen event 14
hugh jackman global citizen event 15
hugh jackman global citizen event 16

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Hugh Jackman, Jodie Comer, Robin Hood