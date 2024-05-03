Joey King Explains Why She's Thankful for Every Role, Even from Projects That Didn't Turn Out Great

Joey King is featured on the cover of Flaunt Magazine‘s latest issue, timed for the release of the season finale of We Were the Lucky Ones.

The 24-year-old actress stars in the Holocaust drama on Hulu and all eight episodes of the limited series are now streaming.

In the magazine, Joey chatted about method acting, why she doesn’t regret any of her roles, and more. Keep reading to find out more… Check out highlights:

On what she hopes people take away from We Were the Lucky Ones: “When you think about the Holocaust, the amount of lives that were taken is such a large number that it’s hard to grasp. It feels like you’re so removed from that because it’s been so long and is overwhelming. I’m hoping this story will humanize the feeling people have when they think about the Holocaust and World War II. We’re in a time where we’re living with some of the last victims of the Holocaust. It will be our responsibility as a generation to make sure future generations don’t forget about what happened.”

On being thankful for every role: “You don’t have to love everything that you do. And that’s okay. You’re not in control of how every piece turns out. A lot of the time you audition, get a role, and do that role— and that was a huge portion of my career. So there’s a lot of things that you wind up doing where you’re like, ‘Well, I don’t know about that one.’ But every step of the way got me where I am, and I’m thankful.”

On why she isn’t a method actor: “I don’t think I have the mental strength to be a method actor. I need to be able to go home and shed the day. But sometimes on this project, because of the personal feeling about it all, it was tough and I would go home and have a good cry about it depending on what we were shooting that day. That was interesting because I’m usually not like that.”

FYI: Joey is wearing Maje Paris and Anastasia Beverly Hills on the cover.

Credits:

Photographed by Sam Dameshek

Styled by Jared Eng

Written by Joshen Mantai

Hair: Rena Calhoun at A-Frame Agency

Makeup: Allan Avendaño at A-Frame Agency using Anastasia Beverly Hills

Nails: Thuy Nguyen at A-Frame Agency

Flaunt Film: Isaac Dektor

Styling Assistant: Jordan Blakeman

Makeup Assistant: Ruby Vo

Video Assistant: Camryn Spratt

Location: Apparatus