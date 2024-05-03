Top Stories
'Emily in Paris' Season 4 News: Two-Part Release Dates Revealed, Returning Cast Members Confirmed

'Emily in Paris' Season 4 News: Two-Part Release Dates Revealed, Returning Cast Members Confirmed

Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Fan Suggesting She Become a Lesbian

Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Fan Suggesting She Become a Lesbian

Claire Foy Keeps Close to Boyfriend Charlie Cunningham During Rare Outing in London

Claire Foy Keeps Close to Boyfriend Charlie Cunningham During Rare Outing in London

4 Celebrities Skipping Met Gala 2024, Plus 2 Who Aren't Invited

4 Celebrities Skipping Met Gala 2024, Plus 2 Who Aren't Invited

May 03, 2024 at 1:49 pm
By JJ Staff

Kate Hudson Makes TV Performance Debut on 'Fallon,' Teases a Potential Tour

Kate Hudson Makes TV Performance Debut on 'Fallon,' Teases a Potential Tour

Kate Hudson is ready for fans to hear her debut album!

The Oscar-nominated actress made her TV performance debut during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night (May 2) in New York City.

Kate sat down for an interview with Jimmy, her Almost Famous co-star, and talked about getting ready to drop the album on May 17. She also performed her song “Gonna Find Out” for the studio audience!

When asked if she plans on going on tour, Kate said yes!

“Yeah, I am. I’m getting back on the bus, man! I’m going to do it. I have some gigs coming up and I’m so excited. I’m playing the Bellweather [in L.A.], which is this really cool, really great sounding venue,” Kate said.

Head inside to watch the Fallon videos…

Watch the videos below!
Just Jared on Facebook
kate hudson on fallon 01
kate hudson on fallon 02
kate hudson on fallon 03
kate hudson on fallon 04
kate hudson on fallon 05
kate hudson on fallon 06

Photos: NBC
Posted to: Kate Hudson