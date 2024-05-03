Kate Hudson Makes TV Performance Debut on 'Fallon,' Teases a Potential Tour

Kate Hudson is ready for fans to hear her debut album!

The Oscar-nominated actress made her TV performance debut during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night (May 2) in New York City.

Kate sat down for an interview with Jimmy, her Almost Famous co-star, and talked about getting ready to drop the album on May 17. She also performed her song “Gonna Find Out” for the studio audience!

When asked if she plans on going on tour, Kate said yes!

“Yeah, I am. I’m getting back on the bus, man! I’m going to do it. I have some gigs coming up and I’m so excited. I’m playing the Bellweather [in L.A.], which is this really cool, really great sounding venue,” Kate said.

