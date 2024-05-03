Top Stories
May 03, 2024 at 4:12 pm
By JJ Staff

Kelly Rowland Sizzles in Black Latex Dress as She Helps Honor Ciara at Jhpiego Laughter is the Best Medicine Gala 2024

Kelly Rowland and Ciara are hitting the red carpet!

The longtime friends posed for photos together while arriving at the 2024 Jhpiego Laughter is the Best Medicine Gala on Thursday evening (May 2) held at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

For the event, Kelly, 43, wowed in black latex dress while Ciara, 38, was a vision in an all white outfit.

Other guests in attendance included Rumer Willis, comedian Iliza Shlesinger, and Molly Sims with husband Scott Stuber and their 8-year-old daughter Scarlett.

Jhpiego is a Johns Hopkins University-affiliated organization whose mission is to make health care more accessible around the world.

During the event, Kelly presented Ciara with the Visionary Award for her work with organizations like her Why Not You Foundation.

If you missed it, Ciara recently shared how much weight she plans on losing after giving birth to her fourth child.

Click through the gallery inside for 25+ pictures of the stars at the event…
