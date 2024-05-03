Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Fan Suggesting She Become a Lesbian

Khloe Kardashian doesn’t know what her love life may look like in the future yet.

On Wednesday (May 1), a fan account on X (formerly known as Twitter) shared a post about the 39-year-old reality star’s sexuality, writing, “I still think Khloe should be a lesbian.”

Keep reading to find out more…Khloe then reacted to the suggestion, replying, “Well you never know what my future holds.”

Publicly, Khloe has only been in relationships with men; she was previously married to Lamar Odom and sharing two kids – daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 21 months, with ex Tristan Thompson.

A few years ago, one of Khloe‘s siblings was asked about their sexuality following a bunch of online speculation.

A source also just recently shared an update on Khloe‘s love life.