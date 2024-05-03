Kyle Richards Drops Mauricio Umanksy's Last Name From Instagram Bio Amid Reports He Moved Out

Kyle Richards is making some changes to her Instagram account.

Earlier this week, fans were quick to realize that the 55-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star removed her estranged husband Mauricio Umanksy‘s last name from her bio amid reports that he moved out of their shared home.

Keep reading to find out more…Kyle‘s profile used to read “Kyle Richards Umansky,” but now she only has “Kyle Richards” listed.

However, she still has “wife” in her bio.

It was revealed in July 2023 that Kyle and Mauricio, 53, had separated after 27 years of marriage. While the two of them have remained living together in the same house – but in separate rooms – it was reported on May 1 that Mauricio recently purchased a condo in West Hollywood and has moved out of their house.

“Kyle and Mauricio have been living separately for the last few months and he’s been staying there,” a source told Us Weekly. “They’ve both been traveling a lot recently, so it’s working out where they don’t stay under one roof.”

The source also added that Mauricio “will visit their primary residence often” when Kyle is out of town.

Kyle confirmed during the RHOBH season 13 reunion, which aired in March, that Mauricio was looking for a new place.

Kyle recently shared her thoughts on Mauricio dating amid their separation.