Matthew McConaughey & Wife Camila Go Pants-Less for New Pantalones Organic Tequila Commercial - Watch Now!

Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila are going pants-less again!

In honor of Cinco de Mayo and their tequila brand Pantalones Organic Tequila, the couple dropped their pants for a cheeky new commercial where they play a game of pickleball and mix up their new pickle margarita cocktail.

Keep reading to find out more…From a pickleball court, Camila, 41, introduces the margarita, which includes ice, jalapeños, their Pantalones Organic Tequila, pickle juice, lime juice, and agave.

“Your best serve of the day,” Camila jokingly says to Matthew, 54, as she hands him the cocktail.

The commercial then ends with Matthew and Camila playing a game of pickleball without any pants on.

“We’re precious about our tequila, not our pants,” Matthew and Camila shared in a press release. “With the explosion in popularity of tequila, there’s a level of snootiness that’s crept into the category. People now talk about tequila the way they talk about wine. While we’re all for being passionate about tequila, we wanted to remind people that, above all, it’s meant to be fun.

The couple added, “That’s where the name Pantalones came from and that’s why you won’t see us wearing any.”

Matthew and Camila first launched their tequila brand in October 2023 with a commercial of them pantsless and riding motorcycles.

