'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 2 Premiere Date & Cast Changes Revealed

Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Fan Suggesting She Become a Lesbian

The 5 Biggest Box Office Flops of 2023 Revealed (with Disney Taking 4 Spots on the List)

Claire Foy Keeps Close to Boyfriend Charlie Cunningham During Rare Outing in London

May 03, 2024 at 7:36 pm
By JJ Staff

Met Gala History: 38 Former Couples Who Walked the Carpet (You Probably Forgot Many of Them Dated!)

Met Gala History: 38 Former Couples Who Walked the Carpet (You Probably Forgot Many of Them Dated!)

The Met Gala is always one of the biggest red carpets of the year and we often see couples together that don’t step out in public too much.

Sadly, a lot of the couples that have attended the event in years past are no longer together and we’re taking a look back at former couples who have walked the stairs of the Met together.

From Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone to couples you may have forgotten about, like Ryan Seacrest and Julianne Hough, we have you covered.

Make sure to check back MONDAY NIGHT for all of our live 2024 Met Gala coverage starting at 5pm ET.

Browse through the slideshow to see former couples at the Met Gala…

