NBC Renews 'Night Court' for Season 3, Episode Count Revealed

Get ready for more Night Court!

On Friday (May 3), NBC announced that they were renewing the sitcom starring Melissa Rauch for a third season.

Along with renewing Night Court, the network also revealed how many episodes the new season will have.

Keep reading to find out more…According to Deadline, season three of Night Court will consist of 18 episodes.

The first season, which premiered in midseason 2023, included 16 seasons while season two had 13 seasons due to production being interrupted by the strikes.

If you’re unfamiliar, Night Court follows judge Abby Stone (Rauch), as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew. The series is a followup to the 1984 sitcom of the same name.

NBC also recently renewed five other shows for the 2024-2025 season!