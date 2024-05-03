Neve Campbell Addresses Her 'Scream 7' Salary After Opting Out of 6th Movie Over Pay Dispute

Neve Campbell opened up about her salary for Scream 7.

Last month it was confirmed that the 50-year-old actress was returning to the franchise to play Sidney Prescott again in the upcoming movie.

If you were unaware, Neve appeared in the first five movies before opting out of the sixth one over a pay dispute.

In a recent interview, she talked money and how the conversation for Scream 7 was different from the last project.

Speaking to People, Neve said that she felt “heard” by the studio.

While she went into negotiations with some reservations, the experience was very different.

“When they first approached me [for Scream 7], I thought, ‘I don’t know what respectful looks like to them. We might be in very different places.’ But they started out in a strong place, so that was lovely,” she said.

Neve continued, adding, “It feels nice to have put that out into the world and to have been listened to and to have made a difference in that way. I hope other people get that opportunity too.”

Another Scream star recently revealed that they had not yet been contacted about a role in the upcoming project.