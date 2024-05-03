Owen Teague & Freya Allen Wear Sheer Outfits for 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' L.A. Premiere!

The stars of the new movie Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes stepped out for the L.A. premiere!

Lead actors Owen Teague and Freya Allen both wore sheer outfits while walking the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theater on Thursday night (May 2) in Hollywood.

Also in attendance were co-stars Kevin Durand, Peter Macon, William H. Macy, Travis Jeffery, Lydia Peckham, Eka Darville, Neil Sandilands, and Ras-Samuel, plus director/producer Wes Ball.

The new addition to the popular franchise is set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously, and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes hits theaters on May 10. Watch the trailer now!