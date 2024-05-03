Ranking All of Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Looks - Revisit Her Iconic Looks & See Which One is the Best!

Kim Kardashian is never afraid to take a fashion risk, which is part of what makes her such a perfect star for the Met Gala.

The biggest night in fashion is all about grand looks that push boundaries, something that the reality star and beauty mogul does with ease every time that she walks the red carpet.

Since making her Met Gala debut in 2013, she’s become a staple at the event.

She’s delivered multiple iconic, and at times controversial, fashion moments on the steps outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and we’re hoping that she does the same again at the 2024 Met Gala.

With the event just around the corner, we looked back on all 10 of Kim‘s previous Met Gala looks and ranked them. The top choice might be one of her most iconic looks to date!

Scroll through our ranking of Kim Kardashian’s 9 Met Gala looks…