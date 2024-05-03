Raven-Symoné Defends Wife Miranda Amid Recent Online Hate, Calls For End to 'Death Threats & Misinformation'

Raven-Symoné is sticking up for wife Miranda Pearman-Maday!

The 38-year-old actress took to TikTok to defend her spouse amid an onslaught of hate following recent podcast interviews.

Miranda has been receiving a lot of backlash for not being familiar with her wife’s work, or not knowing the words to some of hers or The Cheetah Girls songs, and just her overall presence in recent podcasts.

Now, Raven is calling for it all to stop, especially the death threats in Miranda‘s DMs, and Miranda is also clarifying that she does in fact know Raven‘s work and has been there for a lot of it.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Please stop with the death threats and miss information about @miranda v. pm. Its grown to a place that is completely disrespectful and out of control. Haters will hate and by all means do you boo boo HOWEVER do not spread lies and threaten my wife, marriage, or her character. I chose her and all of her…. Stop,” Raven captioned a TikTok video on Thursday evening (May 10).

In the video, she starts out, noticeably upset, saying, “I’m here, with Miranda, my wife, to tell you to stop it in the comments, and stop with the death threats in her DMs. It is disrespectful to her, and in turn, disrespectful to me. Stop it!”

Miranda speaks out next, saying, “It’s really become wild. I hope to clear the air right now and let you all know that I never have once said that I did not know who Raven was. I only ever said that I did not grow up watching That’s So Raven. I did not watch her as a child.”

“Since getting married, and meeting her in 2015, I have seen the majority of her work. I have also been at a lot of this work,” she continued. “So, I mean, backstage at The View, 25 Words or Less, the list goes on and on. I love That’s So Raven. I think she should’ve won all the Emmys. I think my wife is endlessly talented, I support her beyond.”

“She also just isn’t ‘Raven-Symoné‘ to me. You guys must try and open your minds a little bit and understand there is more behind people that are [a] celebrity,” Miranda adds. “There is real life here, and that is why we are feeling inclined to address this because I’m receiving so much hate for something that is really just a big spiral of internet misinformation.”

“And for all of the blue checks out there acting like trolls, sit down. Just, thank you, no need,” Raven concludes.