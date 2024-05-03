Ryan Gosling Explains Why He Wants to Re-Do 'La La Land'

La La Land might have been a box office hit, but Ryan Gosling would like a re-do.

In a new interview, the 43-year-old actor, who earned an Oscar nomination for his role in the Damien Chazelle-directed musical, admitted that there’s one scene in the movie he wishes he could take back.

Keep reading to find out more…There’s a moment that haunts me where we’re dancing, Emma [Stone] and I,” Ryan told WSJ Magazine. “I didn’t know this would become the poster for the movie.”

“We were supposed to have our hands up, and I thought it’d be cool to put my hand like that,” Ryan continued, positioning his hand at a flat angle rather than gesturing skyward.

“Even though everyone told me it wasn’t cool, I was sure that [a flat hand] was cooler than [pointing up]. Now when I look at it and I have to see it all the time, you know what would have been cooler than this? That.”

Ryan added, “It just killed the energy that way. It was sort of like all leading to what? It’s just a lazy… I call it ‘La La Hand.’”

Ryan went on to say that dancers call that similar awkward gesture “hamburger hands,” which he says he didn’t know despite having some dance experience.

“I thought it would help in La La Land,” Ryan added. “Then, of course, Hamburger Hands Gosling over here… It didn’t help me at all in the end.”

In another recent interview, Ryan revealed the type of roles he won’t play anymore.