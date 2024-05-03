Sad 'General Hospital' News: Nicholas Alexander Chavez Confirms Exit, Says Goodbye to Fans

We already knew this news was coming, but it’s extra sad now that it’s being delivered from Nicholas Alexander Chavez himself.

The beloved actor has confirmed that he’s leaving General Hospital after playing Spencer for years.

It was previously announced that Nicholas would be taking a temporary leave of absence from the series so that he could film the Netflix series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. His final episode of General Hospital aired on January 31 and there was a huge cliffhanger.

Sadly, he won’t be coming back as planned.

In a statement to fans, Nicholas opened up about his exit from the soap opera series.

“I’m so appreciative of the opportunity that GH gave me, and I wouldn’t be as busy as I am professionally if it weren’t for the talented producers, writers, directors and fellow actors,” Nicholas began in a statement on Twitter / X.

“Frank Valentini is a mentor and a friend, and we’ve had some pretty extensive conversations about my future on the show. While there are no current plans for me to return, we are still talking very openly about future possibilities for Spencer in Port Charles. Beyond the people I’ve already mentioned, I want to take some time to thank and honor the GH fan base… especially the Sprina fans… who must be THE most loyal and kind fan base in the universe of entertainment,” he added. “Words fail to show the depth of my gratitude, thank you, I love you all very, very much.”

