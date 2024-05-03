Shemar Moore Teases Big Things for 'S.W.A.T.' Finale, Talks Possible Return of Departed Cast Members

Shemar Moore and the cast of S.W.A.T. are celebrating the additional season they’re getting!

The 54-year-old actor was joined by co-stars David Lim, Anna Enger Ritch, Rochelle Aytes, Jay Harrington, and Patrick St. Esprit at the CBS Fall Schedule Celebration on Thursday (May 2) at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.

S.W.A.T. was supposed to end after the current seventh season, but it was announced just a few weeks ago that CBS is giving it another season. It has been un-canceled for the second time!

So, what can fans expect from the season seven finale?

Keep reading to find out more…

“We were smart,” Shemar told Deadline. “At the tail end of the strike, me and the producers and the writers got together at my house and I said, ‘Ok, what are we going to do this year?’ I said, ‘If this is it, let’s go out with a bang. Let’s give them our signature. Let’s give them the action: helicopters, chase scenes, motorcycle chases, fight scenes, Hondo sprinting through an alley. Let’s rock them.’”

“We have three episodes left to finish [airing] this season. So when you get to the finale, you’ll see we shaped it in a way that it’s either our swan song or our new beginning. We literally didn’t change anything in the writing,” he added.

Alex Russell and Kenny Johnson both left the show this season and Shemar has discussed the possibility of them returning.

He said, “It’s hard to say goodbye to a bunch of wonderful people. Alex Russell, Kenny Johnson and a couple of seasons back we lost Lina Esco. Change is hard; so now we have some OGs, myself as Hondo, Deacon [Jay Harrington], Hicks [Patrick St. Esprit], Tan [David Lim] and some newbies. But regarding those people that you miss, nobody died. And in the world of Hollywood, anything can happen.”

