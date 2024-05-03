Top Stories
'The Idea of You' Author Explains Why She Regrets Ever Saying Harry Styles Inspired Hayes Campbell

'The Idea of You' Author Explains Why She Regrets Ever Saying Harry Styles Inspired Hayes Campbell

Met Gala History: 38 Former Couples Who Walked the Carpet (You Probably Forgot Many of Them Dated!)

Met Gala History: 38 Former Couples Who Walked the Carpet (You Probably Forgot Many of Them Dated!)

Megan Fox &amp; Machine Gun Kelly Relationship Update: Couple in Therapy &amp; 'Trying to Make Things Work'

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Relationship Update: Couple in Therapy & 'Trying to Make Things Work'

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals the DM She Got From Joe Jonas

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals the DM She Got From Joe Jonas

May 03, 2024 at 7:57 pm
By JJ Staff

Shemar Moore Teases Big Things for 'S.W.A.T.' Finale, Talks Possible Return of Departed Cast Members

Shemar Moore Teases Big Things for 'S.W.A.T.' Finale, Talks Possible Return of Departed Cast Members

Shemar Moore and the cast of S.W.A.T. are celebrating the additional season they’re getting!

The 54-year-old actor was joined by co-stars David Lim, Anna Enger Ritch, Rochelle Aytes, Jay Harrington, and Patrick St. Esprit at the CBS Fall Schedule Celebration on Thursday (May 2) at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.

S.W.A.T. was supposed to end after the current seventh season, but it was announced just a few weeks ago that CBS is giving it another season. It has been un-canceled for the second time!

So, what can fans expect from the season seven finale?

Keep reading to find out more…

“We were smart,” Shemar told Deadline. “At the tail end of the strike, me and the producers and the writers got together at my house and I said, ‘Ok, what are we going to do this year?’ I said, ‘If this is it, let’s go out with a bang. Let’s give them our signature. Let’s give them the action: helicopters, chase scenes, motorcycle chases, fight scenes, Hondo sprinting through an alley. Let’s rock them.’”

“We have three episodes left to finish [airing] this season. So when you get to the finale, you’ll see we shaped it in a way that it’s either our swan song or our new beginning. We literally didn’t change anything in the writing,” he added.

Alex Russell and Kenny Johnson both left the show this season and Shemar has discussed the possibility of them returning.

He said, “It’s hard to say goodbye to a bunch of wonderful people. Alex Russell, Kenny Johnson and a couple of seasons back we lost Lina Esco. Change is hard; so now we have some OGs, myself as Hondo, Deacon [Jay Harrington], Hicks [Patrick St. Esprit], Tan [David Lim] and some newbies. But regarding those people that you miss, nobody died. And in the world of Hollywood, anything can happen.”

See who ranks as the richest members of the cast!
Just Jared on Facebook
shemar moore swat tease season finale 01
shemar moore swat tease season finale 02
shemar moore swat tease season finale 03
shemar moore swat tease season finale 04
shemar moore swat tease season finale 05
shemar moore swat tease season finale 06
shemar moore swat tease season finale 07
shemar moore swat tease season finale 08
shemar moore swat tease season finale 09
shemar moore swat tease season finale 10
shemar moore swat tease season finale 11
shemar moore swat tease season finale 12
shemar moore swat tease season finale 13
shemar moore swat tease season finale 14
shemar moore swat tease season finale 15
shemar moore swat tease season finale 16
shemar moore swat tease season finale 17
shemar moore swat tease season finale 18
shemar moore swat tease season finale 19
shemar moore swat tease season finale 20

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Anna Enger Ritch, CBS, David Lim, Jay Harrington, Patrick St. Esprit, Rochelle Aytes, Shemar Moore, Swat, Television