Sydney Sweeney Wears Cut-Out Dress to Promote 'Immaculate' in Mexico - Rent the Movie Now at Home!
Sydney Sweeney‘s movie Immaculate was released in theaters back in March, but it’s still coming soon to other areas of the world.
The 26-year-old actress wore a black cut-out dress while attending a press conference for the movie on Thursday (May 2) in Mexico City, Mexico.
Sydney stars as Cecilia, an American nun of devout faith, embarking on a new journey in a remote convent in the picturesque Italian countryside. Cecilia’s warm welcome quickly devolves into a nightmare as it becomes clear her new home harbors a sinister secret and unspeakable horrors.
The movie is already available to rent on demand. You can rent it for $9.99 right now on Amazon or iTunes.
FYI: Sydney is wearing a Miu Miu dress.
