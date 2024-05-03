'The Amazing Race' Team Speaks Out with Set Secrets After Being Eliminated Due to Camera Crew Going Missing

Something unprecedented happened on this week’s episode of The Amazing Race. A team was eliminated because their assigned camera crew went missing and they weren’t allowed to continue racing!

Mother-son team Angie and Danny Butler were cut from the race during the episode that aired on Wednesday (May 1). While they had a chance at coming in first place on that leg of the race, they were eliminated because of something completely out of their control.

Now, they’re speaking out and sharing some set secrets amid the unfortunate elimination.

Angie and Danny‘s camera crew made a wrong turn at one point and went missing, so the team had to sit around and wait for them to be found.

While the episode made it seem like the camera crew was found, they say that wasn’t true.

“They had me say the line like, ‘Hey, our crew is here.’ Our crew wasn’t there,” Danny told Us Weekly. “I don’t know why they decided — maybe it’s because we had waited so long — but they just grabbed another crew that was already there and [were] like, ‘Hey, they’re going to take you down to the beach.’ And so probably about 30 minutes into the detour I think is when we ended up seeing our cameramen again.”

So, what happened to the crew?

“It was a local driving them. I think the local literally just got lost for an hour and a half, even though the challenge was, like, 16 minutes [or] 17 minutes from [where we lost them],” he said.

Overall, Danny said he’s glad they were eliminated this way so that they didn’t have to feel sad over something that they caused.

“If we had been eliminated because of something mom had done, I feel like mom would’ve been really sad [and felt like], ‘I let you down,’” Danny said. “I was a superfan. I was like, ‘I can’t let my friends clown me for something I do. I can’t be eliminated on a roadblock or getting lost.’ And to go out in a way that we had zero control over [was better].”

