'The Maze Runner' Reboot in The Works, Details for New Movie Revealed

A reboot of The Maze Runner is in the works at Disney!

The original film trilogy grossed more than $900 million worldwide and turned Dylan O’Brien into a household name. The three films, directed by Wes Ball and based on the best-selling books by James Dashner, were released by 20th Century Fox between 2014 and 2018.

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed the Disney’s 20th Century Studios is working on a reboot with Transcendence writer Jack Paglen in negotiations to write the script.

The original franchise followed “a group of teens who find themselves arriving in a walled setting named the Glade with their memories wiped out. Beyond the four walls of the encampment lies a maze, filled with deadly mechanical creatures and doors that shut every night at sundown. One new arrival figures out the key to the groups’ survival and attempts to lead them out.”

So, what will the reboot be about?

THR says that the reboot is “not a redo of the story nor is it a direct sequel to the original trilogy… The hope is to make a sort of continuation of the story yet also return to the elements that made the first movie connect with its audience.”

Watch a scene from the third movie in the franchise!