'Unstable' Season 2 Cast Revealed - 7 Stars Confirmed to Return & 2 Actors Join the Netflix Comedy's Cast

Unstable is all set to return for a second season on Netflix!

The comedy was a hit on the streamer following it’s March 2023 debut, and it was renewed several months later.

Here’s a synopsis: Ellis Dragon is a universally admired, eccentric, narcissist-adjacent biotech entrepreneur working to make the world a better place. He’s also in emotional free-fall. His son Jackson Dragon is… none of those things. Can Jackson save Ellis and his company and salvage their estranged relationship while also doing what may actually be impossible: escaping the shadow of his larger-than-life father?

No premiere date has been revealed for season two at the time of this post.

With the new season in the works, casting announcements have been made and we know which stars will be returning, and there’s going to be a couple of new faces on the show!

Keep reading to find out who will be back and who will be joining…