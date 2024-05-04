33 Stars Made Their Met Gala Debuts at 2023 Event!

We’re just a few weeks away from the 2024 Met Gala!

The big fashion event will be taking place this year on Monday, May 6 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate The Costume Institute’s spring exhibition, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, and Zendaya will be serving as co-chairs for the event.

Ahead of this year’s event, we’re taking a look back at the 33 stars that attended the Met Gala for the first time at last year’s event.

Make sure you also check out our Top 30 best dressed guests from the 2023 Met Gala!

Browse through the slideshow to see who made their Met Gala debuts this year…