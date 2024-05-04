Adam Driver Stops Time in First 'Megalopolis' Teaser - Watch Now!

We’re getting our first look at Francis Ford Coppola‘s highly-anticipated new movie!

On Saturday (May 4), the 85-year-old Oscar-winning director debuted the first teaser trailer for his next movie Megalopolis starring Adam Driver.

In the teaser, Adam, 40, makes his way out of a window at the top of a skyscraper and slowly inches towards the edge of the building. He then bends down to look at the street below and yells “Time stop!” and the world freezes.

Adam then leans back and regains his footing before snapping time to start moving again.

Along with sharing the teaser on Instagram, Francis paid tribute to his late wife Eleanor, who died on April 12, 2024.

Keep reading to find out more…“Megalopolis has always been a film dedicated to my dear wife Eleanor,” Francis wrote. “I really had hoped to celebrate her birthday together this May 4th. But sadly that was not to be, so let me share with everyone a gift on her behalf.”

Adam stars in Megalopolis as an idealistic architect who is attempting to rebuild New York City as an American Utopia.

The movie also stars Nathalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Dustin Hoffman, Jon Voigt, Giancarlo Esposito, Laurence Fishburne, and Kathryn Hunter.

Megalopolis will premiere at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival on May 17 and will be released in theaters this year.