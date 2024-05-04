Top Stories
Lovers & Friends Festival 2024 Cancelled at Last Minute - Organizers Explain Decision

Luis Fonsi Reveals He Tried to Get Ariana Grande on 'Despacito' Before Justin Bieber

13 Actors Hayden Christensen Competed With to Play Anakin in 'Star Wars' (an Oscar Winner Reportedly Turned the Role Down!)

A Marvel Star Wants to Play Batman in James Gunn's New DC Film Universe

All These Stars Have Been Banned From Other Countries - Reasons Why Revealed!

Not everyone is welcome to travel across the globe.

Over the years, some of our favorite stars have reportedly been banned from entire countries, all for different reasons.

There are plenty of reasons stars have been banned from different countries, including acts seen as disrespectful during live events, voicing support for certain groups or countries, or having previous arrests. As a result, many celebrities have been turned away at airports, or simply told they could not visit certain countries.

Click through to find out which stars are surprisingly banned from other countries…

