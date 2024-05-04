Austin Butler Suits Up For 'Masters Of The Air' Event With Callum Turner & More Costars

Austin Butler and Callum Turner reunited with their Masters of the Air costars at Official Emmy FYC Event on Saturday (May 4) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The duo, who share the screen in the Apple TV+ series, attended the event at the Saban Theatre in stylish outfits.

The Elvis and Dune: Part Two star put a modern spin on a pinstriped suit, pairing the double-breasted blazer and pants with a simple white shirt and a silver chain. Callum kept it cool and casual in a monochromatic black look with a jacket.

Raff Law

Callum Turner

Branden Cook

Nate Mann

Anthony Boyle

Austin Butler

Josiah Cross

If you missed it, Austin has previously opened up about bonding with Callum while filming the series.

Masters of the Air premiered earlier this year to warm reviews. We put together a cast guide so that you could see who played who.

