Top Stories
May 04, 2024 at 7:33 pm
By JJ Staff

Austin Butler Suits Up For 'Masters Of The Air' Event With Callum Turner & More Costars

Austin Butler Suits Up For 'Masters Of The Air' Event With Callum Turner & More Costars

Austin Butler and Callum Turner reunited with their Masters of the Air costars at Official Emmy FYC Event on Saturday (May 4) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The duo, who share the screen in the Apple TV+ series, attended the event at the Saban Theatre in stylish outfits.

The Elvis and Dune: Part Two star put a modern spin on a pinstriped suit, pairing the double-breasted blazer and pants with a simple white shirt and a silver chain. Callum kept it cool and casual in a monochromatic black look with a jacket.

Keep scrolling to see all of the photos of the Masters of the Air costars at the event…

Raff Law

Raff Law

Callum Turner

Callum Turner

Branden Cook

Branden Cook

Nate Mann

Nate Mann

Anthony Boyle

Anthony Boyle

Austin Butler

Austin Butler

Josiah Cross

Josiah Cross

If you missed it, Austin has previously opened up about bonding with Callum while filming the series.

Masters of the Air premiered earlier this year to warm reviews. We put together a cast guide so that you could see who played who.

We’ve got even more pics from the event in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
masters event pics 01
masters event pics 02
masters event pics 03
masters event pics 04
masters event pics 05
masters event pics 06
masters event pics 07
masters event pics 08
masters event pics 09
masters event pics 10
masters event pics 11
masters event pics 12
masters event pics 13
masters event pics 14
masters event pics 15
masters event pics 16
masters event pics 17
masters event pics 18
masters event pics 19

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Anthony Boyle, Austin Butler, Branden Cook, Callum Turner, Josiah Cross, Masters of the Air, Nate Mann, Raff Law, Rafferty Law, Television