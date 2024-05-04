Ava Phillippe Calls Out Body Shaming Comments, Says She 'Achieved Major Milestone as a Woman'

Ava Phillippe is taking a stand against body shaming.

The 24-year-old daughter of Reese Witherspoon took to social media this week to reveal that she’d “achieved a major milestone as a woman” by receiving two conflicting and insulting messages about her body.

She addressed the comments and called out the larger pandemic of body shaming online. Ava also included a message that she wanted her followers to take to heart.

“I saw 2 different strangers commenting on my body. The first said I should get on Oz*mpic because I’m too fat… The second accused me of starving myself because I’m too thin,” Ava wrote over a video of herself applying lipstick on TikTok.

She continued, noting, “My weight did not change in the time period between their comments (& it wouldn’t be any of their business if it did!)”

She said that comments like those are “such bullsh*t.”

“No one deserves to be picked apart for what they look like. You don’t always know what someone’s gone through or what they struggle with. But no matter who you are… Your beauty exceeds such superficial measures,” Ava told her followers.

“Pretty is as pretty does, babes,” she wrote in the accompanying caption, adding, “Bodyshaming is simply toxic behavior.” Ava noted that she used the term “women” because she’s witness a great deal of shaming directed toward the demographic.

“But let me be clear; bodyshaming is toxic no matter who the subject is. We all deserve to feel safe & at peace in the vessel we live in,” she concluded.

Ava has previously spoken candidly about her struggle with anxiety.