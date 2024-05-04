Bella Hadid & Boyfriend Adan Banuelos Hold Hands, Cozy Up After Attending Fragrance Launch Party

Bella Hadid and boyfriend Adan Banuelos look so happy and in love exiting the launch party for the model’s new Ôrebella fragrance line on Friday (May 3) in New York City!

The 27-year-old model held hands with the professional athlete, and she had a happy grin on her face.

Wearing a leather jacket and matching pants with cut-outs up her leg, she was as stylish as ever.

Adan, a horseback riding star, looked the part in traditional blue jeans and a cowboy hat with matching boots. He topped off his look with an oversized belt buckle.

Others in attendance included Bella‘s mom Yolanda with boyfriend Joseph Jingoli, Ashley Graham and Anok Yai. We’ve got photos of all of them in the gallery!

We got photos of Adan supporting Bella at another event earlier in the day. He also joined her for a private dinner.

Bella has been keeping busy since arriving in NYC earlier this week, and she’s been exceptionally dressed for every outing. One of our personal favorite looks was a sheer white dress that was perfect for spring.

If you were unaware, Bella and Adan went Instagram official earlier this year. However, it looks like they’ve been an item for longer than that.

She recently made a big move that brought her closer to Adan, and reports revealed if they were living together.

