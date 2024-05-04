Bella Hadid Goes Pretty in Pink for Day Out in NYC

Bella Hadid is enjoying another day out!

The 27-year-old model flashed a smile as she made her way out of her hotel and into her ride on Saturday afternoon (May 4) in New York City.

For her outing, Bella looked pretty in a flowing pink dress.

Bella has been busy these past few days promoting her new Ôrebella fragrance line.

The night before, Bella and boyfriend Adan Banuelos showed off some cute PDA as they left the launch party for her fragrance!

If you were unaware, Bella and Adan went Instagram official earlier this year. However, it looks like they’ve been an item for longer than that.

She recently made a big move that brought her closer to Adan, and reports revealed if they were living together.

FYI: Bella is wearing a YSL dress.

