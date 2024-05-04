Britney Spears Legal Battle With Her Dad Continues, Jamie Spears Seeks Summary Judgement

Britney Spears settled one dispute with her dad Jamie. However, another one is still developing.

The 42-year-old pop star and her 71-year-old father came to an agreement without having to go to trial to discuss who was paying for legal fees in their battle over her conservatorship.

However, on Tuesday (April 30), Jamie filed court documents seeking a summary judgement over another issue related to the conservatorship that Britney was freed from in 2021.

According to court documents obtained by People, Jamie does not want to attend a trial date scheduled to take place on May 13. Instead, he is asking a judge to recognize that none of his daughter’s complaints are worthy of court.

“Jamie brings this motion because there are no triable issues of material fact and Jamie is entitled to judgment as a matter of law on Britney’s Objections,” the documents read.

The objections have to do with “compensation to Tri Star Sports & Entertainment and payment of attorneys’ fees to Sidley Austin LLP” and “accounting compensation to Tri Star Sports & Entertainment, payment of rent for storage space and investment valuation differences.”

His team argued that Jamie “acted within the scope of his authority as conservator when approving the compensation at issue.”

The news comes amid a busy week for the singer, who also finalized her divorce with ex Sam Asghari.

She also dealt with a worrying situation when paramedics were called to her hotel room. She denied reports that she was having a “mental breakdown” and later revealed what was really wrong.

Britney also implied that her mom was somehow involved in the debacle.

She also called out her family members, especially her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, following the latest developments in her standoff with them.