CBS Season Finale Dates Revealed, Including Several Series Finales for Canceled TV Shows

CBS has officially announced their renewal and cancellation decisions for the 2023-2024 season, and we now know season and series finale dates.

This year, unfortunately, most network TV shows have had shortened seasons due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes that took place for several months in 2023. As a result, many shows only had 10 or so episode seasons.

Now, we have the official list of when each CBS show will air their finale. Some of these finales will be series finales, as the shows are ending. Others are just season finales.

Keep reading to find out when each season finale will air…

CBS Season Finale Air Dates

Monday, May 6

8pm: The Neighborhood season 6 finale (The Neighborhood has been renewed for a fourth season!)

8:30pm: Bob Hearts Abishola series finale

9pm: NCIS season 21 finale (NCIS has been renewed for a 22nd season!)

10pm: NCIS: Hawai’i series finale (it was canceled.)

Wednesday, May 15

9:30pm: The Amazing Race season 36 finale

Thursday, May 16

8pm: Young Sheldon series finale

9pm: So Help Me Todd series 2 finale (So Help Me Todd was canceled.)

Friday, May 17

8pm: S.W.A.T. season finale (S.W.A.T. was renewed!)

9pm: Fire Country season 2 finale (Fire Country was previously renewed for a third season!)

10pm: Blue Bloods series 14 part 1 finale (part 2 airing Fall 2024)

Saturday, May 18

10pm: 48 Hours season 36 finale

Sunday, May 19

7pm: 60 Minutes season 56 finale

8pm: The Equalizer season 4 finale (The Equalizer was renewed!)

9pm: Tracker season 1 finale (Tracker has already been renewed for a second season!)

10pm: CSI: Vegas series finale (CSI: Vegas was canceled)

Tuesday, May 21

8pm: FBI season 6 finale (FBI was renewed!)

9pm: FBI: International season 3 finale (FBI: International was renewed!)

10pm: FBI: Most Wanted season 5 finale (FBI: Most Wanted was renewed!)

Wednesday, May 22

8pm: Survivor season 46 finale

Thursday, May 23

10pm: Elsbeth season 1 finale (Elsbeth was renewed!)

