Deadmau5 Celebrates 25th Anniversary With 'Retro5pective' NYC Show With Lights, Kiesza, Sofi & Hayla!

Deadmau5 is celebrating his impressive legacy!

The Grammy-nominated producer and DJ rang in 25 years of music-making with an incredible set of Retro5pective shows on May 2 and May 3, following his performance on April 27 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles – and he was joined by quite a few amazing special guests!

The well over three hour-long set showcased songs stretching back to his earliest days as a producer all the way to his most recent hits – including “Bored of Canada,” I Remember,” “Ghosts ‘N Stuff” and “Escape” – as well as teasing some still-unreleased IDs, tantalizing audiences with new projects on the way.

For his encore, Deadmau5 launched into a stunning orchestral version of “Strobe” that evolved into an all-out banger. He would also surprise with a performance of “The Truth,” his upcoming collab with Coast Contra.

Amid eye-popping projections, laser lights and impressive use of touring production Cube V3, he invited a bunch of stars to hit the stage who feature as vocalists and co-producers, including cuts from his BSOD project with Steve Duda, Kiesza (“Bridged by a Lightwave”), Hayla (“Escape”), Lights (“When the Summer Dies”) and Sofi (“Sofi Needs a Ladder”), among others.

He’s set to perform all over the world for the duration of the year, including shows at festivals like EDC in Las Vegas, Tomorrowland in Belgium and Rock in Rio in Brazil, and you won’t want to miss his sets. Click here for his tour dates!

Check out the setlist from The Hollywood Bowl show…

retro5pective: 25 years of deadmau5 at The Hollywood Bowl April 27 setlist:

“Bored Of Canada” – Get Scraped (2006)

“Creep” – while (1<2) (2014)

“BSOD” (with BSOD) – Played Out (2007

“Lollercoaster” (with BSOD) – Pay Here To Click (2006)

“Afterburner” (with BSOD) – No Way, Get Real (2020)

“Milton” (with BSOD) – Milton (2008)

“You Can’t Afford This” (with WTF?) – Chicken EP (2008)

“Chicken” (with WTF?) – Chicken EP (2008

“Clockwork” – Clockwork (2008)

“Faxing Berlin” – Random Album Title (2006)

“Complications” – Random Album Title (2007)

“Sometimes Things Get, Whatever” – Random Album Title (2008)

“I Remember” – Random Album Title (2008)

“I Remember (John Summit Remix)” – I Remember (John Summit Remix) (2023)

“Moar Ghosts ‘n’ Stuff” – For Lack Of A Better Name (2009)

“Ghosts ‘n’ Stuff (Jauz remix)” – Ghosts ‘n’ Stuff (Jauz remix) (2023)

“Ghosts ‘n’ stuff (feat. Rob Swire)” – For Lack Of A Better Name (2009)

“Hi Friend!” – For Lack Of A Better Name (2008)

“I Said (Michael Woods Remix)” – 4×4=12 (2010

“Sofi Needs A Ladder (deadmau5 + SOFI)” – 4×4=12 (2010)

“Take care of the proper paperwork” – > album title goes here (2012)

“Some Chords” – 4×4=12 (2010)

“Some Chords (Dillon Francis Remix)” – 5 Years Of Mau5 (2014)

“Raise Your Weapon (deadmau5 + Greta Svabo Bech)” – 4×4=12 (2010)

“Raise Your Weapon (deadmau5 + Greta Svabo Bech) (Noisia Remix)” – Raise Your Weapon (Remixes) (2011)

“FML” – For Lack of a Better Name (2009)

“Superliminal” – > album title goes here (2012)

“Infraliminal (deadmau5 + REZZ)” – Infraliminal (2023)

“Professional Griefers (feat. Gerard Way)” – > album title goes here (2012)

“The Veldt (deadmau5, Chris James)” – > album title goes here < (2012)

“The Veldt (deadmau5, Chris James) (Tommy Trash Remix)” – The Veldt EP (2012

“Phantoms Can’t Hang” – while(1<2) (2014)

“Imaginary Friends” – W:/2016ALBUM/ (2016)

“Avaritia” – while(1<2) (2014)

“Snowcone” – W:/2016ALBUM/ (2016)

“Monophobia (feat. Rob Swire)” – mau5ville: Level 1 (2018)

“Pomegranate (deadmau5 + The Neptunes)” – pomegranate (2020)

“Bridged By A Lightwave” (with Kiesza) – Bridged By A Lightwave (2020

“Hypnocurrency (deadmau5 + REZZ)” – Hypnocurrency (2021)

“When The Summer Dies” (with Lights) – When The Summer Dies (2021)

“drama free” (with Lights) – mau5ville: Level 2 (2018)

“Escape (Kx5)” – Kx5 (2022)

“Escape (Spencer Brown Remix)” – Escape (Remixes) (2022)

“Quetzacotl ID” (unreleased)

“Strobe” – > album title goes here < (2009)

“The Truth (ft Coast Contra)” (unreleased)