Derek Jeter & Wife Hannah Hold Hands on Rare Date Night in Miami

Derek and Hannah Jeter are enjoying a rare night out!

The 49-year-old retired New York Yankees player and the 33-year-old model held has as they arrived at night one of the four-night American Express Presents Carbone Beach celebration on Thursday night (May 2) in Miami, Florida.

For their night out, Derek sported a pair of black athleisure joggers with a matching jacket and T-shirt while Hannah wore a chocolate brown dress with metallic strappy heels.

Derek and Hannah have been keeping a low profile this past year following the birth of their fourth child, son Kassius, who was born in May 2023.

The couple, who have been married since 2016, are also parents to daughters Bella, 6, Story, 5, and River, 2.

Back in September 2022, Bella adorably interrupted Derek‘s speech while he was being honored at Yankee Stadium!

