Dua Lipa on 'Saturday Night Live' - Pop Star Jokes About Dula Peep Nickname, Vacations & 'Give Us Nothing' Meme During Monologue

Dua Lipa is pulling double duty on the May 4 episode of Saturday Night Live!

The 28-year-old “Houdini” pop star is hosting the popular late-night show, and she’s taking the stage as the musical guest.

She got things started with the opening monologue, taking the stage to joke about a variety of things, including her Dula Peep nickname and the “give us nothing” meme that was inspired by one of her performances.

Dua introduced herself to the audience, acknowledging that some people know her as Dula Peep, after Wendy Williams accidentally mispronounced her name years ago.

She also shouted out her parents in the audience, joking about how they partied harder than she did.

After providing some funny “radical optimism” to some of the castmates in the audience, Dua addressed two big jokes about her – that she’s always on vacation, and that dance meme.

On the topic of her vacations, Dua made it clear that the people online are very wrong for one key reason: “Because I’m British we call it holiday.”

As for the “give us nothing” meme, she simply said, “I gave you the greatest meme of all time.”

Hard to argue with that…

We’ll get this post updated with Dua‘s monologue as soon as it is available and will update you on her performances later in the night! If anything else big happens, we’ll keep you in the know.

Did you know that Dua just dropped a new album? Listen to Radical Optimism here.