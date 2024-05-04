F1 Driver Charles Leclerc Dating History Revealed - Meet His Current Girlfriend & the Full List of His Confirmed Exes

Charles Leclerc is a fan-favorite in the Formula 1 motorsport!

The 26-year-old French F1 star, currently drives for the Scuderia Ferrari HP team, and will continue to do so after signing a new multi-year contract at the beginning of 2024.

Throughout his career thus far, Charles has won five races, and made the podium 32 times, earning a total of 1133 points in 129 grand prix races.

Prior to Ferrari, he made his Formula 1 debut with Sauber in 2018, but signed with Ferrari the following year. Before his debut in 2018, he was a part of the Ferrari Driver Academy and was a test driver.

We’re taking a look back through Charles‘ rumored and confirmed girlfriends throughout the years, including the current woman who has his heart!

Keep reading inside to see who Charles Leclerc has been linked to over the years…