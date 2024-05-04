Flavor Flav Pledges Support to US Women's Olympic Waterpolo Team for Olympics 2024

Flavor Flav is stepping up to support the US Women’s Olympic Waterpolo Team at the 2024 Olympic Games this summer.

The 65-year-old musician took to social media on Saturday (May 4) to reveal that he had decided to sponsor the team, which has won three gold medals at previous Olympics.

He penned a heartfelt note explaining his dedication to the cause while shouting out team member Maddie Steffens. If you’re unfamiliar, she has helped the team win their gold medals in 2012, 2016 and 2020.

Keep reading to find out more…

He opened up about the decision on Instagram, writing, “As a girl dad, supporter of all women’s sports, and proud American,,, I would like to announce my full support and sponsorship of US Women’s Waterpolo Team Captain @maggie.steffens and the entire Olympic Waterpolo team.”

He continued, writing, “After reading her post and story,,, I cant believe an Olympic Team who has won THREE GOLD MEDALS in a row is struggling to find support. Well, my dears,,, y’all got MINE,!! Imma also promise to use all my relationships and resources help to raise the awareness of the team and the sport.”

“I don’t know Maggie,,, but I hope to meet her one day. I know what it’s like to work 2-3 hard labor jobs at time to try and make your dreams come true. Someone who reps our country and has 3 Olympic gold medals shouldn’t have to worry about that,” he added, concluding, “My team is in touch with your team,,, and let’s make a team,!! GO #TeamUSA.”

The 2024 Summer Olympics take place in Paris, France. They will begin on July 26 and run until August 11. We’ll keep you updated on the biggest takeaways from the games.