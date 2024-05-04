Top Stories
Lovers &amp; Friends Festival 2024 Cancelled at Last Minute - Organizers Explain Decision

Lovers & Friends Festival 2024 Cancelled at Last Minute - Organizers Explain Decision

Luis Fonsi Reveals He Tried to Get Ariana Grande on 'Despacito' Before Justin Bieber

Luis Fonsi Reveals He Tried to Get Ariana Grande on 'Despacito' Before Justin Bieber

13 Actors Hayden Christensen Competed With to Play Anakin in 'Star Wars' (an Oscar Winner Reportedly Turned the Role Down!)

13 Actors Hayden Christensen Competed With to Play Anakin in 'Star Wars' (an Oscar Winner Reportedly Turned the Role Down!)

A Marvel Star Wants to Play Batman in James Gunn's New DC Film Universe

A Marvel Star Wants to Play Batman in James Gunn's New DC Film Universe

May 04, 2024 at 10:00 am
By JJ Staff

Formula 1's Lewis Hamilton Dating History Revealed - Full List of Confirmed & Rumored Ex-Girlfriends

Continue Here »

Formula 1's Lewis Hamilton Dating History Revealed - Full List of Confirmed & Rumored Ex-Girlfriends

Lewis Hamilton is one of the biggest F1 drivers on the grid right now!

With that comes the curiosity around the 39-year-old driver’s dating life.

Lewis is a seven-time Formula 1 world champion, and he’s currently looking to break his tie with Michael Schumacher for the most wins.

Currently, he drives for the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, where he has been since 2013. He will be switching teams after the current 2024 season and will move to Scuderia Ferrari on a multi-year contract beginning in 2025!

In his personal life, Lewis has dated and been linked to quite a few popular models and signers, and even had a very high-profile long-term relationship with a famous singer.

We’re taking a look through Lewis Hamilton‘s full dating history, recapping all of the women that have been rumored or confirmed to have dated the driver over the years.

Click through the slideshow to see all of the famous women Lewis Hamilton has dated or been linked to over the years…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Dating History, EG, evergreen, Extended, F1, formula 1, Lewis Hamilton, Slideshow