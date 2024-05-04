Gabrielle Union Reveals Most 'Nerve Wracking' Part of Attending the Met Gala

Gabrielle Union is getting ready for another appearance at the Met Gala!

Ahead of the 2024 event – which takes place on Monday, May 6 – the 51-year-old actress, producer, and entrepreneur opened up about her love for the big event while also revealing the part she finds the most “nerve wracking.”

Keep reading to find out more…While speaking with People, Gabrielle said that one of her favorite aspects of the event is working with designers to work on her outfit.

“I love that part,” Gabrielle said about walking the red carpet. “I think it’s nerve wracking for a lot of people, but when you really f–k with a designer and you really love leaning into their creativity and their interpretation of the theme and you are a conduit of somebody else’s artistic freedom and expression that also matches your own, it’s a f–king awesome.”

“A lot of people want to rush through it, not me,” Gabrielle continued. “They literally are like, ‘all right, Gab, move it up the stairs.’ Because I love it. I love it. I absolutely love it.”

Even though she loves walking the red carpet, Gabrielle admitted that she gets a bit intimidated once she’s inside.

“It can be a little nerve wracking if you don’t know everyone at your table or something like that,” Gabrielle said, adding, “But I’ve also made more friends in those situations. That gave me so much anxiety. ‘I’m not going to know anyone’ — Of course you know people.”

Once the nerves subside, Gabrielle said the event gets more exciting.

“I sat at a table with Jack Harlow before he was Jack Harlow, and Tommy Hilfiger and all these different people and Kris Jenner,” Gabrille recalled. “I left there with friends and I left there feeling like, ‘Wow, this table somehow sees me and understood me more than some tables that are paid to know me and understand me.’”

She continued, “I lean into the experience. But it can be nerve wracking when we’re in industries that cater to us and they massage our fears and they don’t have us lean into them in environments like that — where we can grow and expand in our discomfort and not being centered in every single thing. You can appreciate other people and get to know other people that might be feeling the same way that you are.”

