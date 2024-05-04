Heidi Garner was 'Very Protective' of Travis Kelce on 'SNL,' Reveals Sweet Way She Made Him Feel at Home

Heidi Gardner opened up about creating a welcoming environment for Travis Kelce when he was on Saturday Night Live.

The NFL star hosted the popular late-night show in March 2023, fresh off his win at the Super Bowl that year.

During a recent interview, Heidi explained that she felt “very protective” of Travis during his big gig. She also revealed a very sweet way that she made sure that he was comfortable.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I asked him questions, which also, as a sports fan, I’m just interested in, but I was like, ‘On game day, what do you eat?’ And he was like, ‘Uncrustables. I’m just pounding Uncrustables,’” Heidi recalled during an interview on Today with Hoda & Jenna, via People.

She made sure to get some of the tasty treat for him to enjoy on set, and Heidi knew that it was successful. In fact, he said as much while they were rehearsing together.

“He leaned over into me right before lights up on the scene, and he was like, ‘I’ve been eating the Uncrustables all day.’ And I was like, ‘Cool,’” she said.

