May 04, 2024 at 2:08 pm
By JJ Staff

Jennifer Lopez, Sterling K. Brown, & Simu Liu Hit the Red Carpet at 'Atlas' Photo Call

Jennifer Lopez, Sterling K. Brown, & Simu Liu Hit the Red Carpet at 'Atlas' Photo Call

Jennifer Lopez is stepping out to promote her new Netflix movie!

The 54-year-old entertainer joined co-stars Sterling K. Brown and Simu Liu at the photo call for their sci-fi action flick Atlas on Saturday (May 4) in New York City.

For the event, Jennifer sported a white semi-sheer outfit.

Here’s the synopsis of the film: Atlas Shepherd (Lopez), a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence, joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past. But when plans go awry, her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it.

Atlas hits Netflix on May 24 – watch the trailer here!

Photos: Getty Images
