Jessie James Decker Opens Up About Her Post-Baby Body While Sharing New Bikini Photos

Jessie James Decker is talking candidly about her post-baby body.

If you forgot, the 36-year-old country music singer and husband Eric Decker welcomed their fourth child together, son Denver, back in February.

On Friday (May 3), Jessie shared a few bikini photos while opening up about being loving her new body.

Keep reading to find out more…“I’ll be honest I really didn’t wanna post any of these kittenish swim photos because i weigh 30 pounds more right now than I did last year this time,” Jessie wrote on Instagram. “Yes I know I just had a baby three months ago but it’s easy to compare on here and wonder why my body likes to hold on to it more than others. The pressure we put on our self is not realistic.

“So this is a reminder to myself and to you,” Jessie continued. “Be kind to yourself. give yourself grace. We are healing after growing a human being for nine months. And if you’re breast-feeding like me and your body needs to hold on to as much weight as possible to keep making milk, then let it. Focus on that sweet new baby because that’s what it’s all about. Plenty of time to “get back” when it’s time. But for now. Give yourself grace… you’re doing great and you got this girl! We are in this together Xoxo.”

